7 p.m. vs. Utah FSN, 830-AM

Rematch with Jazz back home

Wolves update: The Wolves dropped their first two games without Andrew Wiggins, but they bounced back Monday night with a 112-102 victory over the Jazz in Utah, their same opponent at Target Center on Wednesday. Wiggins, who missed Monday’s game because of an illness, is listed as questionable, as is Josh Okogie (left knee soreness). Jake Layman, who exited Monday because of a left foot injury and was in a walking boot, is doubtful.

Jazz update: The Wolves benefited Monday from a bad shooting night from Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who went 5-for-23. According to Mitchell’s shot chart, he was 2-for-11 on shots in the lane. … Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.6 rebounds per game, fourth in the NBA entering Tuesday. … The Jazz take the fourth-most shots from the paint (17.5 per game), but they are 26th in taking shots from the restricted area (25.4). They also rank only 25th in three-point attempts with 29.5 per game. They do a good job of limiting transition, holding opponents to 11.2 fast-break points per game. On Monday, the Wolves had only eight.

CHRIS HINE