8 p.m. at Utah • FSN, 830-AM

Wiggins doubtful as Wolves hit road

Wolves update: After a 7-4 start, the Wolves have dropped their past two, to the Wizards and Rockets, by lopsided margins. In both games the Wolves didn’t have Andrew Wiggins, who was visiting family following the death of his grandmother. Wiggins is doubtful for Monday’s game, but because of an illness, according to the Wolves’ injury report. Wiggins has been averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The Wolves were also without Josh Okogie on Saturday, who sat out because of left knee soreness. Okogie is questionable, while G Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is doubtful. … Since missing four games because of illness, Jeff Teague is averaging 13 points and 9.7 assists. … The Wolves recalled C Naz Reid from Iowa.

Jazz update: Former Memphis G Mike Conley Jr. He has had a slow start statistically for the Jazz, shooting 36% while averaging a career high 2.6 turnovers per game. … Donovan Mitchell has improved his shooting from 44% to 47% this season and is averaging 25.4 points. … The Jazz was second last season in defensive efficiency and is No. 2 this season, at 100 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are shooting just 42% vs. Utah, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Chris Hine