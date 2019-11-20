The Timberwolves on Wednesday morning unveiled this year's version of their "City Edition" special jerseys -- a clean blue look with "MSP" on the front in a nod to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"No other NBA team boasts two cities they can call home," Wolves CEO Ethan Casson said at a news conference Wednesday. "This year’s Nike City Edition celebrates Minneapolis and St. Paul, the diverse people and neighborhoods."

The Wolves will wear the uniforms nine times this season -- including five times at Target Center. The first such game is a Dec. 13 home game against the Clippers.

It's safe to say the franchise's most important employee is a big fan.

Second-year guard Josh Okogie is also a big fan.

Last year, the Wolves had very popular Prince-themed City Edition jerseys, with purple lettering and special typography meant to honor the late musician, who was often seen at Wolves games. This year's version appears to be getting favorable early reviews on social media as well.