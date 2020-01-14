Monday evening began with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul walking onto the Target Center floor with his jersey untucked, shooting something of a smirk towards the Timberwolves bench.

The reference, of course, was the delay-of-game call Paul lobbied for and got late in regulation in the Thunder’s overtime victory over the Wolves in Oklahoma City on Dec. 6.

First laugh, last laugh.

The Thunder used a 29-19 third quarter to break open a close game. The Wolves made a Naz Reid-inspired run, but couldn’t get enough stops in a 117-104 loss. It broke a three-game home winning streak for the Wolves (15-24). For Oklahoma City (23-17) it was the eighth win in 10 games.

Danilo Gallinari led all scorers with 30 points, including a three-pointer with 3:05 left that gave the Thunder a 13-point lead. He was one of seven Thunder players in double figures, including all five starters. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, an amazing 20 rebounds and 10 assists — the fifth triple-double in Thunder history.

Naz Reid led the Wolves with 20 points, all in the second half. Robert Covington had 18 and Shabazz Napier had 16.

Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari slipped past Wolves guard Shabazz Napier for a first-half shot in Oklahoma City's 117-104 victory Monday. Gallinari led all scorers with 30 points.

Down 18 with just over 4 minutes left in the third quarter, Reid tried to bring the Wolves back, scoring 15 points in an 18-8 run over the next 5:44 to pull the Wolves within 94-86 with 10:21 left in the game.

But the Wolves couldn’t get enough stops and couldn’t close the gap.

The Wolves played very little defense in the first quarter, allowing the Thunder to shoot 66.7 percent.

But…

They did force the occasional turnover. Six of them in the first 12 minutes, which the Wolves turned into 11 points while building a 33-30 lead. But it took a while. The Wolves saw a six-point lead evaporate late in the quarter.

But Okogie had turnovers on Oklahoma City’s final three possessions, contributing to two fast-break scores. The Wolves spread the ball around in the first quarter, with eight players scoring, led by Wiggins’ eight and seven from Napier.

Both teams were shooting at 50 percent or better by halftime. The difference was the Thunder cut down on its turnovers.

The Wolves led by eight early in the quarter, by four at mid-quarter and were still up two with 2:47 left after Covington scored on the fast break.

But the Thunder out-scored the Wolves 9-4 over the final 2 minutes of the quarter, a streak started by Gallinari’s four straight free throws, a three-pointer and then a mid-range jumper by Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 10 points in the quarter, with Gallinari getting eight points from the free throw line and Gilgeious-Alexander going a perfect 4-for-4.

With Paul scoring the first four points, the Thunder opened the second half on an 11-1 run to go up 74-63 on free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander. Moments later, still up 10, OKC got three-pointers form Ferguson and Gallinari and a jumper from Paul, an 8-0 run that put the Thunder up 86-68.

A three-pointer by Covington ended that run, and two more treys from Reid pulled the Wolves within 10 with 2:58 left in the quarter. But the Wolves fell behind 92-79 entering the fourth.