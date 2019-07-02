A pattern is starting to emerge in the Timberwolves’ free-agent signings.

For the second day in a row, they nabbed a young frontcourt player to a one-year deal for cheap. This time, it was Noah Vonleh, who a source said agreed to terms with the Wolves for one year and $2 million.

Vonleh’s signing comes after the Wolves signed former Golden State center Jordan Bell to a one-year deal worth $1.6 million.

Bell’s deal was a minimum contract while Vonleh’s is not, meaning it could eat into one of the two salary-cap exceptions the Wolves have (their mid-level and bi-annual exceptions).

Vonleh is 23 and Bell is 24, but Vonleh has more NBA experience. He was drafted ninth overall by Charlotte in 2014 after spending one season at Indiana.

He has played on four different teams in five NBA seasons, most recently with the Knicks, where he averaged 8.4 points per game in 25.3 minutes per game. He started 57 of 69 games.

– and he’s saying goodbye to Minnesota for a second time.

Tolliver is set to sign a one-year, minimum deal worth $2.6 million with Portland, a source confirmed. Tolliver played in 65 games last season, averaging five points per game. It was a trying year as Tolliver found himself in and out of the rotation at various times. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31 did not play in 15 games under former coach Tom Thibodeau, even though he was healthy

Tolliver still shot 38 percent from three-point range, which makes him a valuable piece on any team that can help create shots for him. Tolliver is saying goodbye to Minnesota for a second time after playing here from 2010-2012.

“Crazy that I have called Minnesota home for 3 years of my career!” Tolliver wrote on Instagram. “Much love to the fans and all of my great friends in Minnesota...we will miss you! Timberwolves I appreciate the opportunity...on to the next opportunity!”