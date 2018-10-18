GAME RECAP

Impact player

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio

The big man scored 21 points. Good. He had 19 rebounds. Better. And eight of those were offensive rebounds. Best.

By the NUMBERS

8 Points by Karl-Anthony Towns, his lowest regular-season total since Dec. 4, 2017. It’s the third time in the past six games (including playoffs) that he has scored eight or fewer points.

30 Minutes played by Derrick Rose, the first time he reached the 30-minute mark in a regular-season game since Oct. 29, 2017. He was limited to eight points and two assists.

4 Assists by Jeff Teague, the most for the Wolves.