Timberwolves rookie center Justin Patton played his first pro game tonight, debuting with a 15-point, 7-rebound, 4-blocked shot performance that started slowly and just kept getting better for the G League's Iowa Wolves.
The 16th player selected in last June's draft, he didn't play until Friday because of a broken bone in his foot sustained when he slipped on a court wet spot in late June and had surgery a few days later.
He played 16 minutes off the bench in a 104-98 victory over Utah's Salt Lake City team and went 5-for-9 from the field, 5-for-5 from the foul line and was a minus-15.
His debut brought out Timberwolves/Iowa Wolves owner Glen Taylor and Timberwolves/Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. Patton said he had about 20 friends and family members who made the trip to Des Moines from his hometown of Omaha about a two-hour drive away.
Here's some quotes gathered by the Strib's Joe Christensen, who's down in Des Moines working on a story. The photo here on the blog is by one of our best, Carlos Gonzalez.
From Iowa Wolves coach Scott Roth: "I’m a little shocked to be honest with how well he did. His first four or five minutes, you could see the timing and the rust, and I just figured that was going to continue maybe for another game or two because it’s been such a long layoff and with bigger guys it’s harder to get back into a flow. To have the line he had -- 16 minutes, 15 points and four blocks and really impressive. I think he’s got just a great future. If he continues to work, stay healthy, his size, his athletic ability and his love for the game, I think will shine through. This is just one little baby step for him. He has got a lot of work before he’ll go back.
"He’s going to be on that pace (16 to 20 minutes a game) for about 10 days or so, and we’ll see where he’s at. Once he gets re-evaluated and we see how his body’s going to react to playing, they’ll tell me and we’ll ramp it up. They’ll tell me to play him X amount of minutes and that’s what we’ll do."
From Patton himself: "It was good. Everyone was doing a good job of getting me acclimated to the game and that’s why we started off a little slow. I think it was just good to get everybody on the same page. You know, I haven’t played with these guys before and this was all the steps of being a great team, me helping them and them also helping me. We’ve all got a job to do, and I feel like today we did it and got the W."
When asked if he was rusty early on, he said, "Oh yeah, of course, I mean it was my first time playing basketball in a long time, so I would say there was a little rust there. But my teammates did a good job of helping get me involved and I got there and I feel like it was a good game."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.