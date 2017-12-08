From Iowa Wolves coach Scott Roth: "I’m a little shocked to be honest with how well he did. His first four or five minutes, you could see the timing and the rust, and I just figured that was going to continue maybe for another game or two because it’s been such a long layoff and with bigger guys it’s harder to get back into a flow. To have the line he had -- 16 minutes, 15 points and four blocks and really impressive. I think he’s got just a great future. If he continues to work, stay healthy, his size, his athletic ability and his love for the game, I think will shine through. This is just one little baby step for him. He has got a lot of work before he’ll go back.

" He’s going to be on that pace (16 to 20 minutes a game) for about 10 days or so, and we’ll see where he’s at. Once he gets re-evaluated and we see how his body’s going to react to playing, they’ll tell me and we’ll ramp it up. They’ll tell me to play him X amount of minutes and that’s what we’ll do."

From Patton himself: " It was good. Everyone was doing a good job of getting me acclimated to the game and that’s why we started off a little slow. I think it was just good to get everybody on the same page. You know, I haven’t played with these guys before and this was all the steps of being a great team, me helping them and them also helping me. We’ve all got a job to do, and I feel like today we did it and got the W."