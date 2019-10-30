– Timberwolves forward Robert Covington was very much a part of the process that took the 76ers from the basement of the league to a championship contender.

Here he developed from an unknown into one of the league’s best defenders, but ultimately as the 76ers closed in on title contention, they dealt him in a package for Jimmy Butler in the hopes that would put them over the top

Covington was injured last season when the Wolves came to Philadelphia in January, so he played for the Philadelphia crowd for the first time since leaving, and the vibes were nothing but positive for him.

“It’s amazing just to see the love I’ve gotten here come around 10-fold,” Covington said before Wednesday’s game. “Those years, those rough years and everything, it’s a great feeling to see you’ve had a lasting effect on things and see the faces you once worked with years ago, to still show the same love. It feels great.”

Covington previously told the Star Tribune he felt betrayed when the 76ers dealt him to Minnesota because they had assured him they wouldn’t deal him, and so he was in the process of moving his family to the city with him when the trade came down. But he said he harbored no ill will toward the organization, the people in it and the fans.

“The opportunity [to win a title in Philadelphia] went out the door once they made a change and my focus shifted,” Covington said. “My focus shifted to Minnesota and ultimately that was my main goal, to be the best player I could be for this team now.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Covington’s demeanor was a welcome constant, especially during the lean years the team was trying to rebuild.

“You walk onto a bus, into a locker room and speak to him on the phone, he doesn’t blink,” Brown said. “He’s very consistent. There’s a grounded sort of poise that he has that was comfortable, and in those rocky years that was important in the locker room.”

Wolves coach Ryan Saunders was looking forward to the ovation Covington was set to get from the crowd.

“He deserves because he gave a lot to this city,” Saunders said. “I know this city really showed him a lot of love.”

Added Covington: “There was a lot of stigmas behind me coming out that people didn’t believe I could be here, but I was given an opportunity [with the 76ers] and I made the best of it.”

Rocky moment

After the Wolves landed in Philadelphia, the team bus made a detour before headed to their hotel. On the idea of assistant coach Bryan Gates, the bus stopped at the Philadelphia Museum of Art — perhaps best known for having the famous “Rocky Steps” seen in the movie “Rocky.”

One of the iconic shots of the movie is of Sylvester Stallone’s character Rocky ending a training montage with his arms held high at the top of the steps. The Wolves recreated that run up them for social media. It was a surprise to multiple Wolves who were asleep on the bus, such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie.

“I didn’t know we were doing it at first,” Okogie said. “They woke us up and they were like just run up the steps. … It was all right though.”