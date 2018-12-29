Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins forgot his jersey Friday night and his team forgot to show for too much of a 123-120 overtime loss to Atlanta at Target Center.

Dependable winners at home and losers on the road this season, the Wolves switched course here at the holidays, winning road games at Oklahoma City and Chicago sandwiched around Christmas before they lost at home Friday to an Atlanta team that won for just the 10th time this season.

They did so before an announced Target Center sellout crowd over a Hawks team Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau vowed is better than their record, which now is 10-24.

The Wolves trailed by 22 points in the first half, led by nine points in the fourth quarter and by four in the fourth quarter’s final 30 seconds, but lost their second consecutive home overtime game after last week’s extra-time defeat to Detroit.

They had their chances, but veteran forward Robert Covington missed what would have been a thunderous slam dunk late in the game and then lost control of what would have been a sure layup while Wiggins missed three of four free throws in overtime’s final 50 seconds.

Their final chance came when rookie guard Josh Okogie tried to draw a foul on a three-point shot near overtime’s final buzzer, but none was called before the Wolves left the floor after unsuccessfully arguing for the call.

Atlanta's Alex Poythress, right, tries to reach the ball as the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns drives to the basket in the first half.

With the score tied at 89 after three quarters, the Wolves started the fourth quarter on a 14-5 run that carried them to a 103-94 lead with fewer than eight minutes remaining before Atlanta battled back by scoring 14 of the next 20 points.

Before the Hawks were done, they tied the game at 112 with 17.7 seconds left after they scored four points in a mere three seconds following a bad sideline in-bounds pass by Dario Saric that Atlanta’s Keith Bazemore stole and turned into a flying slam dunk at the end that forced overtime.

The Wolves played most of that overtime without starting point guard Derrick Rose, who appeared to tweak a hurting ankle that kept him out of Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City. The Wolves already were down one starting point guard Friday when Jeff Teague missed his sixth consecutive game because of ankle inflammation.

While Rose went to the sideline, backup guard Tyus Jones played on.

The Hawks took a fleeting 108-107 lead on ageless Vince Carter’s three-point shot with 3:48 left, but Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns answered right back with a vicious one-handed dunk for a 109-108 lead with fewer than 3 ½ minutes left.

The last time these teams played, Towns scored a franchise-record 56 points in a late March game last season, a victory that helped propel the Wolves back to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

When Rose made a three-pointer 45 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Wolves had come all the way back to take a brief 92-89 lead after they allowed the Hawks 71 first-half points.

The Wolves also allowed them to shoot better than 69 percent at one point in the first half.

Friday’s game came before an announced sellout crowd of 18,978, the fourth sellout so far this season.

– including road games at New York and Detroit – before Wednesday’s 129-121 loss to Indiana.

“You don’t want to look at their record, you want to look at how they’re playing,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said at Friday’s morning shootaround. “And they’re playing great. They had a great win at New York, a great win at Detroit. They got off to a great start against Indiana, it was a hard-fought game. “So they’re a very dangerous team. We have to be ready.”

They were anything but in a first half when Wiggins went to take off his warmups to the Wolves’ newest, Prince-purple trimmed “Earned” uniforms and realized he had forgotten to wear his No. 22 game jersey under it.

He waited briefly, revealing only an undershirt underneath, while someone fetched it and he took his warmup top off and sheepishly tugged on his jersey as he walked toward center court for the opening tip.

His Wolves weren’t much better prepared to start Friday’s game.