With two weeks before training camp, the Timberwolves announced the last additions to Ryan Saunders' staff, among them Kevin Hanson as assistant coach/player development.



Hanson officially joins that staff after the Wolves after spending the last five seasons as an assistant with New Orleans and one of his responsibility was working with All-Star Anthony Davis.



Other additions include Jeff Newton as offensive associate/player development coach, Max Lefevre as video coordinator/player development associate and Greg Stiemsma player development associate. Kwadzo Ahelegbe becomes the associate video coordinator/player development after he was an assistant video coordinator with the Wolves the last three seasons while Cole Fisher gets the title of Basketball Operations & Coaching Analyst.



Fisher will shift from the front office, where he worked in the analytics department, to behind the bench during games and will help advise Saunders on in-game analytical situations.



“I feel great about the high-character group of coaches and people we’ve assembled on our coaching staff," Saunders said in a statement. "Player development is a priority for our staff and I’m excited about the expertise we’ve assembled in this area as we aim to put our players in the best position to have success. Also, as we place more emphasis on using analytics to impact our decision making as a coaching staff, we’re excited about adding Cole and his expertise in that area.”





