Seeing Jordan McLaughlin playing alongside D’Angelo Russell in a smaller Wolves lineup is something fans could see more of in the near future.

This is one way coach Ryan Saunders is trying to make it harder for opponents slow down Russell. Russell, who likes to work with the ball in his hands, has been attracting a lot of attention from teams of late without Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor to draw attention.

“D’Angelo, he is a player that can score in a number of ways,” Saunders said. “We’ve seen more blitzes of him out of timeouts or down the stretch [of games].”

One answer: Having McLaughlin on the court with him, taking some ball-handling responsibilities.

“Jordan can move the ball,” Saunders said. “That allows [Russell] to get off the ball a little. We’ve seen the last couple of games, guys who have hurt us are more catch-and-shoot players, whether it be Seth Curry or Terrence Ross. And a big reason for that is when they get hot they’re guys who you aren’t necessarily blitzing because you’re rarely going to commit two to the ball in a catch-and-shoot situation. So that’s what we’ve looked to go to.”

Russell is all for it.

“I think it makes us much more dangerous,” he said. “With Jordan, he’s a sneaky, fast, crafty guard that gets it done. So whenever I get off the ball, they’re trapping me or whatnot, that’s two guards making plays for others. It makes us that much more dangerous.”

Knocking rust off

Jake Layman has played in four games since returning from a toe injury that kept him out for more than three months.

Playing about 14 minutes per game, Layman has averaged 6.3 points, made seven of 24 shots overall and three of 10 three-pointers.

Saunders said he expected to see some rust in Layman’s game.

“Still, we don’t win that game in Miami if he doesn’t stay ready, if he doesn’t make that cut out of the timeout,” Saunders said. “It was the perfect read. He’s going above and beyond even where I thought he would be coming back from something like that.”

Saunders said shooting touch is often the last thing to come back.

“The reads are there,” he said. “It’s tough, feel with the ball around the basket. Sometimes in transition, sometimes loose balls. But It’ll come.’’

First look

Tuesday’s game in New Orleans will be the Wolves’ first in-person look at Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who has had an electrifying start since returning from injury. He is averaging 24.1 points per game, shooting 60.3% on two-pointers, 41.7% on threes while pushing the Pelicans into playoff contention.

“He’s a player who values physicality,” Saunders said. “He’s a player who welcomes contact. As a young player you don’t always see somebody welcome it and actually impose it on other players and other grown men the way he has early in his career.”

Is Saunders excited to see him up close? “I don’t know if excited is necessarily the word,” he joked.