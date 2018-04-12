Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns got hugs form his parents Karl and Jackie at the end of the game.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins (22) was fouled by Mason Plumlee (24) in the third quarter.

Gallery: Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague (0) in the second half despite losing one of his shoes.

Gallery: Wilson Chandler (21) was fouled by Jeff Teague (0) in the fourth quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) dunked over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) in the first half. Butler led the Wolves with 31 points.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague (0) dished to teammate Karl-Anthony Towns (32), who then scored in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins (22) was fouled by Wilson Chandler (21) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler (23) reacted after a dunk in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Jeff Teague (0) drove to the basket in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler fought for a rebound with Denver players in overtime.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns prepared to dunk in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns prepared to dunk in the first half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins (22) drove to the basket in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins (22) celebrated at the end of the game.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defended by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague (0) celebrated at the end of the game.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Jimmy Butler (23) blocked a shot by Will Barton (5) in the second half.

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) slapped the ball from Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) in the second half while teaming up on him with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jeff Teague (0).

Gallery: Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler (23) celebrated at the end of the game.

The Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets played 82 games to settle a playoff score Wednesday night at Target Center and then played five minutes more before the Timberwolves prevailed 112-106 in overtime to earn their first playoff appearance in 14 long, long years.

By doing so, they also won their 47th game on the season’s final night, 16 more victories than last season’s 31 victories.

The two teams reprised an overtime game the two teams played there in December and this time the Wolves outlasted the Nuggets again after monumental big-man performances by young Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

– 14 long, long years – after Towns delivered a 26-point, 14-rebound and four-time All Star Jimmy Butler scored 29 points in just his third game back from knee surgery.

Jeff Teague’s short floater put the Wolves ahead to stay, 107-106 with 1:18 left and then the Wolves defense stiffened once again, setting up Butler to make one of two free throws for a two-point lead with 40.3 seconds left.

When Denver guard Will Barton missed a short shot, the Nuggets were forced to foul and Andrew Wiggins made both free throws with 14.6 seconds left that made it a two-possession from which the Nuggets never recovered.

Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and teammates walked off the court during a timeout in overtime.

Butler made two more with nine seconds left just for good measure.

Afterward, Butler praised his team and his teammates for playing hard, guarding at game’s end and also credited longtime teammate Taj Gibson for a crucial steal on Jokic that helped force overtime and two clutch free throws by Andrew Wiggins in the game’s final seconds.

The Wolves will open the playoffs this weekend.

“We brought the city back to where it needs to be,” Butler said afterward. “We believed in ourselves. We’ve got some guys who want to win.”

– and the first time since 1997 -- that two teams played on the regular season’s final day with the winner advancing to the playoffs and the loser eliminated.

Wednesday’s game drew Target Center’s 16th sellout of the season, an audience of 18,978 fans that gave the Wolves their most sellouts since the franchise’s infancy, back in the 1991-92 season.

The Wolves hadn’t reached the playoffs since Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell led the Wolves to the 2004 Western Conference finals so long ago.

In those 14 years between, the Wolves drafted Rashad McCants, Randy Foye, Corey Brewer, Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, Jonny Flynn, Derrick Williams, Zach LaVine and Shabazz Muhammad, among others, with first-round draft picks and none of them ever reached the playoffs with the Timberwolves.

Wiggins was acquired in a 2014 summertime trade for Love and never sniffed the playoffs in his first three seasons.

“It has been a long time,” Wiggins said before the game. “I’ve been here my whole career now. So it’s about time we do something.”

He was asked if he’d consider the season a failure if the Wolves didn’t reach the playoffs.

“Basically, you know,” he said. “(Then) everything we did was for nothing.”

In overtime, Butler scored the first points on a banked shot from the right side, but Nuggets guard Will Barton put his team ahead for the first time in a long time with a three-point shot that gave Denver a 104-103 lead with 3:08 left.

– one of five veterans Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau either traded for or signed last summer for a game just like this one – made a short floating shot put the Wolves ahead 1071-06 just before the 24-second shot clock expired with 1:18 left.

The Nuggets had won their last six games to reach Wednesday’s finale with a chance still to make the playoffs.

They did so after coming from behind by nine points to beat Portland on Monday and earlier this month came back from 19 behind to beat Milwaukee.

The Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler celebrated their overtime win and end of the team's playoff drought Wednesday night at Target Center.

On Wednesday, they trailed by eight points with fewer than five minutes and then scored eight consecutive points in a comeback tied the score at 101 with Nuggets second-year guard Jamal Murray made a tough banked shot with 1:41 left.

Neither team scored the rest of the fourth quarter, the game going to overtime after Wolves forward Taj Gibson stripping the ball from Jokic with 1.6 seconds left.

That gave the Wolves a chance to win the game in regulation time, but they could do no better in those 1.6 seconds after a timeout than Jamal Crawford’s long three-point heave that missed at the buzzer.

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more on this game later Wednesday night.