Karl-Anthony Towns took the microphone before Tuesday’s home finale against the Raptors. His words were short and to the point, thanking the fans for their support throughout the season before heading back to the bench.

It’s been a trying year for Wolves fans, who filled up Target Center for the opener on Oct. 19 to boo two who used to be their own, Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau.

Tuesday ended that chapter of the story with a 120-100 loss to the Raptors.

The animosity that was present toward the state of the franchise then wasn’t present in the home finale, just the resignation from a half full arena that accompanies another year out of the playoffs.

Towns made his address in regular clothing as he didn’t play because of right knee inflammation that extended back to an injury he suffered against the Wizards on March 9.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders joked before the game that as a result of Towns’ injury he was going to throw out some interesting lineups, essentially letting anything fly with players in unusual positions and once the second quarter rolled around he kept his word.

On the floor at one point was a lineup of Mitch Creek, who just signed another contract with the Wolves through the rest of the season, Jared Terrell, Cameron Reynolds, C.J. Williams and Dario Saric, some of whom weren’t on the team in the opener and none of whom were in the rotation even if they were. The Raptors took advantage of the undermanned Wolves in that second quarter and outscored them 43-19.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 20 points in just 24 minutes of work to lead the Raptors. Chris Boucher came off the bench to score 15 while Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng had 16 to lead the Wolves. Tyus Jones added 11 points and 10 assists.

The Wolves have been adamant that they’re not tanking, but Towns not playing made it more difficult to beat the Raptors, in turn helping the Wolves’ odds of staying behind the Lakers in the standings in trying to secure the 10th worst record in the league. If the Wolves lose Wednesday against Denver, they will finish in that slot and have a 13.9 percent chance of jumping into the top four of the draft lottery. Finishing with the 11th worst record decreases that chance to 9.4 percent. It decreases the odds of landing the top pick to two percent from three percent.

The starting group Saunders had on the floor played well in the first quarter, with Tyus Jones and Dieng getting off to good starts. Dieng made his first start since the 2016-17 season when he started 82 games.

There have been some bright spots for the Wolves in the closing weeks of the season. Some of it may stick, perhaps none of it will, but rookies Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Reynolds have been developing with increased playing time. Dieng has regained his form after a topsy-turvy season. Dieng has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games. But the Wolves were just no match for the title contending Raptors, who pumped the lead up into the high 20s by the fourth quarter.

The fans that did remain stood and clapped for the Wolves when the clock hit zero.

At least some on fan appreciation night appreciated what they saw this season.