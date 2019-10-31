– Perhaps it was years of frustration boiling over in his matchup with Joel Embiid. Perhaps it was just losing your cool in the moment. Perhaps it was sending a message to the rest of the NBA that he isn’t the soft player many make him out to be.

Whatever it was, it led to a rarely seen moment from Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday night, the moment when he and Embiid, much to the delight of the Philadelphia crowd, engaged in a fight, skirmish, tussle -- whatever your term -- away from the play during the third quarter of the 76ers’ 117-95 victory over the Wolves.

It came with 6 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the third as Tobias Harris was attempting a layup at one end of the floor. Embiid and Towns were left at the other hand, jostling with each other after Embiid delivered a hard double team on Towns seconds earlier.

They got to shoving, and in a point that could loom large as it relates to additional discipline for Towns, appeared as if Towns might have thrown a missed punch with his right arm at Embiid before wrapping it around Embiid’s head in a headlock. The two eventually fell to the floor in a mutual headlock as Ben Simmons tried to rip Towns away from Embiid, who led the 76ers with 19 points. The players on the floor and the coaching staffs rushed to break them apart. Embiid, in a photo circulated on social media, appeared to stick his thumb in Towns’ left eye.

Embiid calmed down relatively quickly. Simmons had Towns on the ground and had his arm around Towns head, as staff and players tried to get them off each other and the floor.

The crowd showered Towns with a not-so-nice expletive as he waited for the officials’ judgment at the bench. During that time teammates offered encouragement to Towns, and delivered a message to them before he and Embiid ejected with Towns again needing multiple people to make sure he went off the floor and into the Wolves locker room.

wolves at philadelphia Sat: 7 p.m. at Washington (FSN plus)

It was a frustrating night for the Wolves when the sparks weren’t flying after the whistle.

Philadelphia’s length bothered them on both ends of the floor, with the 76ers making life difficult for them to score outside of Towns, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Wolves have had a solid start to the season rebounding despite playing smaller lineups; however, that was exposed Wednesday. The 76ers had a 56-34 rebounding edge, a total which included nine on the offensive glass. The Wolves couldn’t make enough shots to keep up in the first half, with those not named Towns going just 4 of 19 from three-point range. It allowed the 76ers to blow the game open, going up by as much as 22.

Towns was able to get his on the offensive end, but the 76ers could just throw body after body at every player and not sacrifice much in the way of speed, especially in their starting lineup. They could put either Al Horford or Embiid on Towns. Then the scuffle happened, prompting the Wolves to play the rest of the game with Towns. They cut into Philadelphia’s formerly 25-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got the score to 92-80, but the Wolves went on a scoring drought for 4:39 the 76ers lead ballooned back to 102-80, ending the comeback hopes.