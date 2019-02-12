GAME RECAP

Impact player

Lou Williams, Clippers

Nearly unstoppable all game, he made 13 of 25 shots, three of eight three-pointers and all 16 of his free throws, scoring 45 points. Of those, 34 came in the second half.

By the numbers

33 Points the Wolves scored off 21 turnovers.

26 Wolves points off turnovers in the first half, their most in a half since at least 1996-97.

89 Clippers points off the bench.

74-44 Wolves’ edge on points in the paint.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD