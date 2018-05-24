Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler on Thursday made the All-NBA third team, the second time Timberwolves teammates have been all-league in the same season.

The Wolves had only three players (Kevin Garnett eight times, Kevin Love twice and Sam Cassell once) make all-league teams; in 2003-04, Garnett was on the first team and Cassell on the second team.

The Timberwolves made the playoffs this year for the first time since that season.

Towns, a third-year center who barely missed the honor last season, averaged 21.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, leading the NBA in double-doubles (68) and ranking fourth in rebound average. He owns the NBA’s current ironman streak (246 consecutive games played) and was a Western Conference All-Star for the first time.

Towns, 22, is the first player in league history to have more than 5,000 points, 2,500 rebounds and 250 three pointers in his first three seasons.

Butler, a seven-year veteran guard/forward, shot a career high 47.4 percent, was fourth in the league in steals average (1.97) and was on the NBA All-Defensive second team. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He was on the All-NBA team third team once in Chicago (2017).

Butler, 28, is a four-time NBA All-Star who was acquired on draft night last year in a trade with the Bulls.

The All-NBA first team included LeBron James of Cleveland, James Harden of Houston, Anthony Davis of New Orleans, Damian Lillard of Portland and Kevin Durant of Golden State.

Harden and James were unanimous choices; both got 100 first-team votes from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The second team was Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Russell Westbrook of Oklahoma City, Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, LaMarcus Aldridge of San Antonio and DeMar DeRozan of Toronto.

The third team was Stephen Curry of Golden State, Victor Oladipo of Indianapolis, Paul George of Oklahoma City, and Towns and Butler.

Towns was 13th in the voting with no first team votes, 18 second team votes (worth three points) and 45 third team votes for 99 points. Butler was 14th with one first team vote (worth five points), eight second teams and 52 third teams for 81 points.

Last season, Towns missed the All-NBA team by finishing one spot out, 16th, in the voting.