7 p.m. vs. Rockets • FSN, ESPN 830-AM

All of a sudden, Wolves have guard surplus

Wolves update: The Wolves are getting healthier, with guards Jeff Teague (left foot), Derrick Rose (right ankle) and Jerryd Bayless (right big toe) all able to play in Monday’s victory over the Clippers. Neither Teague nor Bayless is listed for Wednesday’s game, while Rose is listed as probable. However, F Andrew Wiggins missed practice because of an illness that also caused him to miss Monday’s game. G Tyus Jones remains doubtful because of a left ankle sprain and F Robert Covington said his recovery is going well but is still out because of a bone bruise in his knee. G Josh Okogie was not listed on the injury report after hurting his hip late in Monday’s game. F Dario Saric is set to make his second consecutive start, with F Taj Gibson likely coming off the bench.

Rockets update: G James Harden has scored 30 or more points in 30 consecutive games. Harden leads the league in scoring at 36.5 points per game while shooting 37 percent from three-point range. … The Rockets are still without C Clint Capela (right thumb), who had 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting in the team’s previous matchup, a 103-91 Wolves victory on Dec. 3. G Chris Paul returned to the lineup after straining his hamstring Jan. 27 and has averaged 15.7 points and 8.0 assists over seven games. … The Rockets are second behind the Warriors in offensive rating, averaging 114.3 points per 100 possessions. Their defensive rating is 25th at 111.9.

CHRIS HINE