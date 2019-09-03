The Timberwolves have filled one of their final staff spots nearly a month before training camp begins.

The Wolves have hired Sam Newman-Beck to be the head coach of the Iowa Wolves, their G-League affiliate, a source confirmed.

Newman-Beck is no stranger to the Wolves organization, having served eight years as an assistant video coordinator, video coordinator and coaching associate/video scouting director. He was previously with the Erie BayHawks. Newman-Beck replaces Scott Roth.

Under President Gersson Rosas, the Iowa Wolves will likely be a destination where the team may test some of their developmental and analytical concepts like Rosas did in Houston with the Rockets, so Newman-Becks hiring isn’t a small one for the franchise. The Athletic first reported Newman-Beck's hiring.