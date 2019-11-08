In a classic episode of "Seinfeld" (which may already be a dated cultural reference), Jerry is exasperated at a car rental place because it doesn't have the size car he reserved.

He declares: "See, you know how to take the reservation, you just don't know how to hold the reservation and that's really the most important part of the reservation, the holding. Anybody can just take them."

In seven games this season, the Timberwolves have done plenty of good things in compiling a 4-3 record. They've squeezed more efficiency out of Andrew Wiggins. They're generally getting a better defensive effort, placing No. 17 in defensive rating even after Wednesday's gazillion steps back in Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been as good as advertised. They seem to like each other, they seem to be likable, and those things can't be overlooked.

But neither can this: Through seven games at least, the Wolves have a fundamental Seinfeld problem. They can take the good shots. But they can't make the good shots.

A new offensive system predicated on efficiency — namely shooting a lot of threes and shots at the rim — has delivered on its promise. A full 43.4% of their attempts have come from three-point range, the third most by percentage of shots in the NBA.

But the Wolves are making just 29.4% of their wide-open threes — defined by NBA.com as having he nearest defender 6 feet away or more — which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com