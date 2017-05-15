It’s time once again for the NBA draft lottery, a bittersweet annual rite for Timberwolves fans, who would gladly trade their one night of hope if it meant they didn’t have to suffer through yet another season of sorrow. A random, weighted draw will be held to determine the top three draft picks. Picks 4 to 14 will then be allotted based on teams’ records. Boston, at 25 percent, has the best chance of landing the top pick. The Wolves have a 5.3 percent chance.

What: The NBA’s annual game of chance, its draft lottery that will determine the order for the top 14 picks in the June 22 draft.

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.

TV coverage: ESPN, beginning at 7 p.m.

A deep draft includes the likes of UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

Wolves’ odds: Currently slotted sixth, they have a slim chance of winning the No. 1 overall pick but an 18.3 percent chance of moving up into the top three. They’re most likely to stay sixth (43.95 percent) or pick seventh (33.1 percent).

Did you know? The Wolves never have improved their draft position in 18 tries. They’ve maintained their position 10 times — including winning the No. 1 pick (and Karl-Anthony Towns) for the first time in 2015 — and dropped down the order eight times.

If the Wolves get lucky: Washington’s Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, Kansas’ Josh Jackson, Duke’s Jayson Tatum and Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox are considered top 5 picks.

If they don’t: Lanky Florida State freshman forward Jonathan Isaac, Arizona freshman shooter Lauri Markkanen, Kentucky freshman combo guard Malik Monk are their most likely targets, unless a Tatum or a Fox is available.

On stage: Andrew Wiggins will represent the Wolves, a year after Towns kept them where at No. 5 and two years after owner Glen Taylor won the No. 1 overall pick. “We’ll see if Wig can do his job,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said, smiling. “We sent Karl last year, so Wigs is going this year. Hopefully, he can bring some good fortune, otherwise we’ll send Glen next time.”

