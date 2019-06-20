1989: Pooh Richardson, PG, UCLA (10th overall)
1990: Felton Spencer, C, Louisville (6th)
1990: Gerald Glass, G-F, Mississippi (20th)
1991: Luc Longley, C, New Mexico (7th)
1992: Christian Laettner, F-C, Duke (3rd)
1993: Isaiah Rider, G-F, UNLV (5th)
1994: Donyell Marshall, F, Connecticut (4th)
1995: Kevin Garnett, F-C, Farragut Academy HS (Ill.) (5th)
1996: Ray Allen*, G, Connecticut (5th)
1997: Paul Grant, C, Wisconsin (20th)
1998: Rasho Nesterovic, C, Kinder Bologna (17th)
1999: Wally Szczerbiak, F, Miami (Ohio) (6th)
1999: William Avery, G, Duke (14th)
2003: Ndudi Ebi, F, Westbury Christian HS (Texas) (26th)
2005: Rashad McCants, G, North Carolina (14th)
2006: Brandon Roy**, F, Washington (6th)
2007: Corey Brewer, G, Florida (7th)
2008: O.J. Mayo***, G, USC (3rd)
2009: Ricky Rubio, G, DKV Joventut (5th)
2009: Jonny Flynn, G, Syracuse (6th)
2009: Ty Lawson#, G, North Carolina (18th)
2009: Wayne Ellington G North Carolina (28th)
2010: Wesley Johnson, F, Syracuse (4th)
2010: Lazar Hayward, F, Marquette (30th)
2011: Derrick Williams, F, Arizona (2nd)
2013: Trey Burke##, G, Michigan (9th)
2013: Andre Robertson###, G, Colorado (26th)
2014: Zach LaVine, G, UCLA (13th)
2015: Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Kentucky (1st)
2016: Kris Dunn, G, Providence (5th)
2017: Lauri Markkanen+, F, Arizona (7th)
2018: Josh Okogie, G, Georgia Tech (20th)
*-traded to Milwaukee; **-traded to Portland; ***-traded to Memphis; #-traded to Denver; ##-traded to Utah; ###-traded to Oklahoma City; +-traded to Chicago