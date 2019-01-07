The Timberwolves have fired coach Tom Thibodeau, owner Glen Taylor confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Taylor said General Manager Scott Layden informed Thibodeau of the decision shortly after the Wolves’ 108-86 victory over the Lakers.

"I said let's let it go and see how things worked and I think now, we've gone up through halfway through the season and I don't think we're where we thought we would be or where we think we should be," Taylor said.

"I'm just looking at the results. The results are that I don't think we should've lost against Phoenix or Detroit or New Orleans or Atlanta. Maybe one of those games. We just lost against a bunch of teams that we're a better team."

Ryan Saunders will be the interim head coach, said Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. Taylor is focused on making the playoffs and said trying to do that with an outside coach "would've been difficult."

"Ryan has been around now quite a few years," Taylor said. "He knows the players. The players know him. ... I think he was probably the best candidate to move ahead."

Layden will retain his general manager duties, according to Taylor. The Wolves also fired assistant coach Andy Greer.

