Sunday at Target Center the Timberwolves pushed through an ice-cold shooting day to rally from 16 down in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

All, it turns out, for naught.

– which didn’t score for more than 10 minutes from mid-fourth quarter into the overtime session – a 100-98 victory.

– both season lows. Josh Okogie scored 17 points with eight rebounds off the bench.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Nuggets (7-2), led by Jokic, who had 20. Jamal Murray had 15, Paul Millsap 14.

Down 16 with 6:43 left in the game, the Wolves began their comeback. Over the final 6:41 of the final quarter the Wolves went 16-0, holding the Nuggets without a point for 14 straight possessions.

Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of Minnesota Timberwolves fouled Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets (15) in the first quarter.

Nine of those points came via the free throw line, in a slow burn of a comeback. Within three after Wiggins hit two free throws with 2:49 left, Towns had two chances at open three-pointers, but missed.

Finally, with 41.7 seconds left, Towns hit his three-pointer, tying the game.

The Wolves stopped the Nuggets again, and Wiggins had a chance to win the game in regulation, but missed a three-pointer from the top of the key with 12 seconds left.

Out of a time out the Nuggets got a good shot, but Murray’s baseline jumper went long, forcing overtime.

Wiggins opened the overtime with a two-pointer, pushing the Wolves run to 18-0.

Jokic scored at the other end, was fouled, but missed the free throw. After a Wolves miss, Barton hit a three-pointer putting the Nuggets up three.

Wiggins scored in the lane, but Barton hit another three for a 98-94 lead.

But Okogie scored off a pass from Towns. Then Okogie stole the ball at the other end and fed Covington for the tyi fingeld goal with 26.2 seconds left.

But, out of the time out, the Nuggets got the ball to Jokic who, guarded by Towns, managed to sink the 15-footer. The Wolves were unable to get a good shot at the other end as time expired.

