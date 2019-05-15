A new lottery format didn’t bring any change in luck for the Timberwolves.

Once again, the Wolves failed to move up in the lottery and will pick 11th in this year’s draft, which takes place June 20.

This was the first draft that took place under revamped rules and odds the league adopted in 2017. It flattened the odds at the top of the lottery — the worst three teams each had a 14% chance at the top pick — and gave better odds for teams toward the back end of the lottery to move up.

Under the old rules, the worst team had a 25% chance of landing the top pick.

Previously, teams near the back end of the lottery only had a chance to jump into the top three — now they could have jumped into the top four. The Wolves entered Tuesday with a 13.9% chance of advancing into the top four and a 3% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, which likely will be Duke’s Zion Williamson.

In their history, the Wolves have never moved up in the lottery.

They have either stayed in the position they were before the draft — which was a good thing when they got Karl-Anthony Towns with the No. 1 pick in 2015 — or have moved down, like in 1992, when they entered the lottery with the best odds of landing the No. 1 pick but slipped to third, missing out on Shaquille O’Neal at No. 1 or Alonzo Mourning at No. 2 and instead getting Christian Laettner.

Wolves President Gersson Rosas represented the Wolves at the lottery in Chicago, where he will stay through the draft combine later this week.

The most likely result for the Wolves was staying put at No. 10 — there was a 65.9% chance of that happening. There was an 18.9% chance of them dropping to No. 11 if one of the four teams behind them cashed in on their odds of jumping into the top four.

The prospects who might be available at that point in the draft include: Duke’s Cameron Reddish, North Carolina point guard Coby White, North Carolina forward Nassir Little, Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke and Texas forward Jaxson Hayes.