GAME RECAP
Impact player Nikola Jokic, Wolves
He had the winning basket, 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists.
By the numbers
6-for-45 The Wolves from three-point range.
5:23 The time, from mid-fourth quarter into overtime, that the Wolves held the Nuggets scoreless while rallying from 16 down.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
