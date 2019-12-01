The Wolves came back from having won two straight on the road. They got Thanksgiving off, then had two days of practice.

It didn’t help.

The Wolves’ home woes continued Sunday at Target Center in a horrific matinee. Playing a Memphis Grizzlies team that had lost six straight and was missing leading scorner Ja Morant, the Wolves withered down the stretch in a 115-107 loss.

The Wolves (10-9) have now lost four straight home games and is 3-7 at Target Center. They are also 0-2 this year against one of the worst teams in the Western Conference.

Down 100-91 with 7 minutes to play, the Wolves pulled within four on two free throws by Karl-Anthony Towns with 5:31 left.

– one of 16 the Grizzlies hit Sunday – and the lead was back to 10.

The Wolves did not threaten again.

It was a game very familiar with the Wolves’ 137-121 loss in Memphis Nov. 6. Brooks had 31 points in that game. Sunday he had a 26. The Grizzlies hit 12 of 23 three-pointers in Memphis, 16 of 40 Sunday.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds, but he shot 7-for-20 overall and made just one of 10 three-point tries. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points, but was 6-for- 17 and 1-for-6.

Brooks was one of four Grizzlies starters in double figures. Grayson Allen had 13. Tyus Jones, playing in his first game in Target Center in a visitors uniform, had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds.