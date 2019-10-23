6:30 p.m. at Brooklyn • Barclays Center • FSN

New era begins on the road

Preview: The Wolves, under new management and with a new offensive style, open their season against Brooklyn, a team they hope to emulate; the Nets went from also-rans two seasons ago into the Eastern Conference playoffs last spring. But the Nets are essentially in a holding pattern waiting for Kevin Durant to return from surgery to repair a torn Achilles, which may keep him out all season.

Players to watch: G Jarrett Culver — the Wolves’ top draft choice — will make his debut off the bench for the Wolves after he had a preseason Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas lauded. C Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 23 points in two victories over the Nets last season, getting 25 points and a season-high 21 rebounds in the first meeting. F Robert Covington will be seeing his first action since a knee injury ended his season Dec. 31. This game marks the Nets debut for G Kyrie Irving, who signed there as a free agent July 7.

Numbers: Only 10 players have scored 20 or more points in their Timberwolves debut, the last being Thaddeus Young in 2014. This is the sixth straight season the Wolves have opened the season on the road. The Wolves are 3-10 all-time starting a season on the road.

Injuries: The Wolves report no injuries. Nets F Kevin Durant (right Achilles) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD