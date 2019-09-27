The Timberwolves announced multiple staff changes before training camp begins next week.
Among them, Manny Rohan becomes assistant general manager while assistant GM Gianluca Pascucci will have the added responsibility of Iowa Wolves GM. Rohan is in his 10th year with the Wolves and was previous director of basketball administration, where his duties included handling of the salary cap.
Other staff changes include Saagar Sarin as personnel scouting coordinator, Bill Burgos as head strength and conditioning coach, Erin Sierer as assistant athletic trainer, Peter Warden as equipment manager and Cory McCain as assistant equipment manager.
Timberwolves announce more staff changes before training camp
