Nothing will make you feel quite as poor as Forbes' annual ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes worldwide, all of whom made at least $25 million in the last year.

What's interesting about this particular list is that because of the timing and methodology, there is just one Minnesota athlete who cracks the top 100: Andrew Wiggins of the Timberwolves.

The list takes into account salary and endorsement earnings from June 1, 2018 through June 1, 2019. Wiggins, who played the first season under his max extension, made $25.5 million on that deal plus another $600,000 in endorsements, for a combined $26.1 million — good for No. 91 on the list.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins must have just missed it. Though his deal pays him $28 million on average, his cap hit in 2018 was $24 million. He should join Wiggins on the list next year — as should Karl-Anthony Towns, whose max extension kicks in this year.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.