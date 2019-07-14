The Timberwolves remained undefeated in the NBA Summer League, beating the Dallas Mavericks 108-82 to advance to the semifinals and improve to 5-0 in Las Vegas.

Five players scored in double figures for the Wolves, led by Kelan Martin’s 23 points off the bench. He was 8-for-14 shooting, making five three-pointers. Barry Brown Jr. had 14 points, also off the bench, and former Gopher Jordan Murphy was among three players with 12. Murphy also tied for the team lead with six rebounds.

Dallas was held to 37.3% shooting and was led by 17 points from Antonius Cleveland's 17 points.

The Wolves will play Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Sunday for the right to play in the championship game, against the winner of Memphis and New Orleans.