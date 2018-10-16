WOLVES ROSTER
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Years
33 Keita Bates-Diop F 6- 9 229 R
23 Jimmy Butler G 6- 8 232 7
9 Luol Deng F 6-9 237 14
5 Gorgui Dieng C 6-11 252 5
67 Taj Gibson F 6-9 232 9
1 Tyus Jones G 6-2 196 3
7 James Nunnally F 6-7 208 1
20 Josh Okogie G 6-4 212 R
24 Justin Patton C 7-0 241 1
25 Derrick Rose G 6-3 200 9
0 Jeff Teague G 6-2 195 9
3 Jared Terrell G 6-3 227 R
43 Anthony Tolliver F 6-8 250 10
32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 248 3
22 Andrew Wiggins G 6-8 194 4
12 C.J. Williams G 6-5 226 1
