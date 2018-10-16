WOLVES ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Years

33 Keita Bates-Diop F 6- 9 229 R

23 Jimmy Butler G 6- 8 232 7

9 Luol Deng F 6-9 237 14

5 Gorgui Dieng C 6-11 252 5

67 Taj Gibson F 6-9 232 9

1 Tyus Jones G 6-2 196 3

7 James Nunnally F 6-7 208 1

20 Josh Okogie G 6-4 212 R

24 Justin Patton C 7-0 241 1

25 Derrick Rose G 6-3 200 9

0 Jeff Teague G 6-2 195 9

3 Jared Terrell G 6-3 227 R

43 Anthony Tolliver F 6-8 250 10

32 Karl-Anthony Towns C 7-0 248 3

22 Andrew Wiggins G 6-8 194 4

12 C.J. Williams G 6-5 226 1