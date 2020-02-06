With the trades that sent Robert Covington to Houston, Andrew Wiggins to Golden State, Gorgui Dieng to Memphis and four other Wolves to new teams, here's the complete and updated list of the acquired and departed.

Here now:

D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman from Golden State.

Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver.

James Johnson from Memphis, after he was traded there by Miami.

Evan Turner and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick from Atlanta.

Gone:

Andrew Wiggins to Golden State, along with a partially proected first-round pick and second round 2021 draft pick.

Robert Covington and Jordan Bell to Houston, who was then traded to Memphis.

Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to Denver.

Gorgui Dieng to Memphis.