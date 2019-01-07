Tim Walz will be sworn in as Minnesota’s 41st governor Monday in an inauguration ceremony at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

Walz, a former Democratic congressman from Mankato, is expected to reiterate his vision for “One Minnesota” in his inaugural address. He campaigned on the message, highlighting goals of governing in an inclusive way, bridging the urban-rural divide and making sure all Minnesotans thrive.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. and will include the swearing-in of the state’s constitutional officers, all of whom are Democrats. Keith Ellison is the next attorney general, Julie Blaha will be state auditor and Steve Simon will continue to serve as secretary of state. Peggy Flanagan will also be sworn in as the lieutenant governor.

Walz expects to build on eight years of Democratic leadership in the governor’s office. Gov. Mark Dayton is leaving office Monday after two terms, capping a more than 40-year political career.

The incoming governor has selected all but one of his commissioners, who will lead the state agencies and help enact his ambitious agenda. The administration will work with a newly divided Legislature, which will be sworn in Tuesday.

Walz and Flanagan have a series of inauguration celebrations planned across the state over the next week, including parties in Duluth, Mankato, Minneapolis and Moorhead.