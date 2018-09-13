ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — No surprises. That’s what U.S. Rep. Tim Walz told county leaders they can expect if he is elected governor.

Walz, a Democrat, addressed more than 200 local government officials from across the state gathered in Alexandria on Thursday for the Association of Minnesota Counties’ fall policy conference. His Republican competitor, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, was scheduled to speak to the group later in the morning.

County commissioners questioned Walz on their most pressing concerns, from transportation funding to polarization in Minnesota politics to frustration over top-down governance and unfunded mandates.

“My responsibility is to make sure you are never surprised, you are part of the decisionmaking on the front end, you are not being lectured to or have unfunded mandates before you have the opportunity to say what is the best way to deliver that,” Walz told the crowd.

County officials said they have been tasked with responsibilities, such as handling child protective services, with insufficient financial support from the state.

Walz said in an interview after his speech that he would audit what’s being asked of counties and the costs. Then he said he would figure out, with help from the counties, how to adjust things.

The nonpartisan association does not endorse candidates, but is a strong voice at the State Capitol representing Minnesota’s 87 counties.

During the last legislative session the group called on state lawmakers to put more than $50 million toward expanding broadband access, invest in mental health resources, make policy changes related to opioid addiction and dedicate new revenue for roads, bridges and transit.

The association’s various policy committees start shaping their 2019 legislative platforms during this week’s conference. Opioids, and substance abuse generally, is a big part of this year’s discussion. County officials spent all of Wednesday on the topic, something they have not previously done, the association’s Executive Director Julie Ring said.

Walz said in an interview that, if elected, he would once again push for “penny a pill.” The idea, where pharmaceutical companies would pay a fee for the opioids they sell, was proposed this legislative session but did not pass.

The association has held similar gubernatorial candidate forums for the past couple elections, Ring said. As Johnson and Walz shape their policies and campaign issues it’s critical for them to know what’s on the mind of county officials, and the pressures they face, she said.

“Counties are essentially the administrative arm of the state,” she said, on everything from health and human services to corrections to transportation. “The policy that a governor sets is often delivered by local government.”