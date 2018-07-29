Country music star Tim McGraw entertained fans on land and sea along the Lake Minnetonka shoreline and reeled in a six-figure sum for two causes.

For a second consecutive year, McGraw gave his time and talents while staging Liberty on the Lake, a concert put on by Snap Fitness founder and CEO Peter Taunton outside his Palmer Pointe home on the southwest edge of Lake Minnetonka.

Liberty on the Lake raised more than $200,000 for two Minnesota charities. One is Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of military men and women who have been killed or disabled in combat. The other is Helping Paws, a nonprofit that breeds, trains and places assistance dogs with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The 51-year-old McGraw has joined forces with Chanhassen-based Snap Fitness to start a line of fitness centers that reflect his music and workouts.