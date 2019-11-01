The Gophers haven't sold out a game at TCF Bank Stadium since Wisconsin came to town in 2015. There have been 26 home games since that 31-21 loss.

But the No. 13 Gophers have a chance to end that streak when No. 5 Penn State visits on Nov. 9. The matchup of two undefeated 8-0 teams at 11 a.m. will be one of the highlights of Week 11, along with No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama later that day.

A team spokesman said the athletics department does not give out ticket sales numbers unless the game has sold out, since ticket sales totals change constantly. Tickets are still available, though "things are moving in the right direction," the spokesman said in a statement.

The Gophers drew 44,715 fans to the 52-10 win against Maryland this past weekend. The Gophers are currently on a bye week.

Also of note about that Penn State game: the hubbub about the start time. With the Gophers hoping for a visit from ESPN's "College GameDay", many expected a shot at a primetime slot. Instead, the Gophers will kickoff in the morning.

A deputy athletics director reportedly said on the radio halftime show of the Rutgers game back on Oct. 19 that the school had taken the option for night games off the board. But P.J. Fleck called that "completely, 100 percent inaccurate" on another radio show earlier this week.

A Big Ten conference spokesman said in a statement that the conference's television partners determine the broadcast networks and start times within their contractual agreements with the Big Ten.

"We typically do not play primetime games past the first week of November due to the colder weather," the statement read. "While a process is in place for the possibility of a game to be set in primetime during this portion of the season, it requires that all parties – television, the conference, and both institutions – agree to do so."

So with Fleck saying the Gophers did not actually rule out the option, that would mean either ABC, the Big Ten or Penn State did.

Some other notes:

- The Gophers lost a commitment from their 2020 class Friday. Richard Agyekum, a 5-9, 155-pound athlete out of the Netherlands, announced his decision on Twitter. The cornerback is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. That leaves the Gophers with 23 members of that class.

- There's only eight undefeated teams left in the FBS, with the Gophers being one of them. And the Gophers have an old opponent to thank for knocking the number down. The Gophers came back to beat Georgia Southern 35-32 in Week 3. The Eagles held on for a 24-21 against No. 20 Appalachian State on Thursday.