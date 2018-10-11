10 a.m. FRIDAY

New Kids on the Block, June 11 at Xcel Energy Center. $26.95-$947. … Aaron Aye, Nov. 23 at Fine Line in Mpls. $15-$30. finelinemusic.com. … A Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 4 at Pantages in Mpls. $26.25-$170.50. … John Lennon Tribute with Curtiss A, Dec. 8 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20-$25. first-avenue.com. … Home Free, Dec. 23 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $35-$199.50. … Guided by Voices, Dec. 30 at First Avenue. $30. … Dakh Daughters, Jan. 8 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Tina Schlieske, Jan. 18 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … The Highwaymen Live, Jan. 20 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $33-$43. … World's Toughest Rodeo, Jan. 25-26 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $11.50-$84. … Naked Giants, Feb. 7 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $12-$14. turfclub.net. … "Potted Potter," Feb. 12-March 3 at Pantages. $39.99-$99. … Jacob Banks, March 6 at First Avenue. $22. … Jim Gaffigan, March 8 at State Theatre in Mpls. $39.75-$59.75. … The Flesh Eaters, March 9 at Turf Club. $25-$30. … Kurt Elling, March 10 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Molly Tuttle, March 24 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … Jess Glynne, March 29 at First Avenue. $28-$30. … Tim O'Brien Band, March 29 at the Dakota. $35-$45.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Bert Kreischer, March 31 at Pantages. $37.50.

NOON FRIDAY

WWE NXT Live, Dec. 8 at Roy Wilkins in St. Paul. $23+. … Lisa Gutkin, Dec. 9 at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$22. thecedar.org.

NOON MONDAY

Jingle Ball with the Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter Dec. 3 at Xcel Energy Center. $39-$156.