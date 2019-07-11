8 a.m. FRIDAY

“Otis Redding: The King of Soul” & Andra Lee Suchy presents “Andra Does Aretha” Aug. 9 at the Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. … Under Violet Album Release with Zoo Animal and Molly Dean Aug. 30 at the Parkway in Mpls. $10-$15.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

The Looney Lutherans, Sept. 11-Oct. 27 and Jan. 14-Feb. 14 at Ames Center in Burnsville. … Joseph, Sept. 20 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$99. first-avenue.com. … Ginger Commodore — Best of the Tributes: Aretha, Nancy Wilson & more, Aug. 3 at the Dakota in Mpls.$15-$20. dakotacooks.com. … Guys & Dolls Cabaret Night, Aug. 5 at the Dakota. $15-$25. … Messenger Legacy Band, Aug. 27 at the Dakota. $25-$50. … Mick Sterling Presents: The Best of Showcase, Sept. 3 at the Dakota. $15-$25. Donna Grantis, Sept. 24 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Edwin McCain, Nov. 6 at the Dakota. $40-$60. … Dark Star Orchestra, Sept. 30 at First Avenue. $30-$35. … “A Night With Janis Joplin,” Oct. 6 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Baby Shark Live, Oct. 30 at State Theatre in Mpls. $25.50-$55.50. … The Church Basement Ladies’ “Hark! the Basement Ladies Sing,” Nov. 1-Jan. 10 at Ames Center. … for King & Country, Nov. 9 at Target Center in Mpls. $20-$200. axs.com. … Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 15 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $30-$75. etix.com. … Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Nov. 23 at State Theatre. $54-$134. … Shaun Johnson & the Big Band Experience, Dec. 16 at Ames Center. … Tonic Sol-fa, Dec. 17 at Ames Center.

NOON FRIDAY

Lil Keed, Sept. 19 at Varsity in Mpls.

10 a.m. Wednesday

“Mean Girls,” Oct. 1-13 at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$146.