JC Sanford Quartet, Sept. 26 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. thehookmpls.com. … GB Leighton, Oct. 18 at the Hook & Ladder. $12-$15.
Ruben Studdard, Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $45-$65. etix.com. … Brains on Live, Oct. 27 at Fitzgerald. $27.50. … Ryan Caraveo, Nov. 8 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $14-$60. first-avenue.com. … American Roots Revue, Nov. 23 at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Maria Muldaur and John Jorgenson, Dec. 11 at Dakota. $35-$50. … BoDeans, Dec. 21-22 at Dakota. $40-$65.
Stocks move broadly higher on hopes for US-China trade talks
Stocks marched broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, adding to the market's solid gains from a day earlier. The rally came as…
How to get a mullet, and popping career, like Morgan Wallen
Breakthrough country singer Morgan Wallen is making moves with his hit single about drinking away heartache, "Whiskey Glasses," but he's also turning heads thanks to his trendy mullet.
Twin Cities concerts of the week: Tyler the Creator, Nathaniel Rateliff, Kesha and fair music galore
The big gigs for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, also including Lionel Richie, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Brandi Carlile and Dessa at the fair, plus Under Violet's release party, Squeeze, Jon Spencer, Eddie Palmieri and more.
GOP bill would erase re-marriage wait for divorcees in Wisconsin
Two Republican legislators are working on a bill that would eliminate Wisconsin's waiting period before divorcees can get married again.
Anti-smoking advocates bemoan "faltering" pace of FDA action
It seemed like a new era in the half-century battle against the deadly toll of tobacco: U.S. health officials for the first time would begin regulating cigarettes, chew and other products responsible for a half-million American deaths annually.