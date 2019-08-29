9 a.m. FRIDAY

JC Sanford Quartet, Sept. 26 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. thehookmpls.com. … GB Leighton, Oct. 18 at the Hook & Ladder. $12-$15.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Ruben Studdard, Oct. 23 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $45-$65. etix.com. … Brains on Live, Oct. 27 at Fitzgerald. $27.50. … Ryan Caraveo, Nov. 8 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $14-$60. first-avenue.com. … American Roots Revue, Nov. 23 at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Maria Muldaur and John Jorgenson, Dec. 11 at Dakota. $35-$50. … BoDeans, Dec. 21-22 at Dakota. $40-$65.