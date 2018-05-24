10 a.m. FRIDAY

The Claudettes, July 7 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $15-$20. vieux-carre.com. … Victor Wooten Trio, Aug. 8-9 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Rodney Carrington, Sept. 21 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $37-57.

noon FRIDAY

The Smoking Flowers, June 16 at the Hook & Ladder Theater in Mpls. $7-$10. ticketfly.com. … Third World, June 30 at the Cedar in Mpls. $28-$30. thecedar.org. … Jon Stickley Trio, Aug. 20 at the Cedar. $15.

11 a.m. SATURDaY

Ronnie Milsap, Nov. 9 at Medina Entertainment Center. $37-$54. medinaentertainment.com.