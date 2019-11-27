9 a.m. FRIDAY

Erik Koskinen Band, Dec. 22 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $15-$18. thehookmpls.com. … The Melismatics, Dec. 28 at the Hook & Ladder. $7-$12. … The Carnegies, Dec. 29 at the Hook & Ladder. $12-$15. … John Eller, Jan. 10 at the Hook & Ladder $15-$20.

Davina & the Vagabonds, Jan. 1 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. … Mick Sterling, Jan. 8 at the Dakota. $15-$25 … Cate Fierro, Jan. 27 at the Dakota. $15-$20. Curtis Stigers, Feb. 27 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Joe Purdy, March 1 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … Walter Trout, March 30 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … REO Speedwagon, March 13 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Under the Streetlamp, March 22 at Mystic Lake. … Graham Parker, April 9 at the Dakota. $30-$45.