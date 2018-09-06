10 a.m. FRIDAY

Davina & the Vagabonds, Oct. 6-7 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25. dakotacooks.com. … Jim Messina, Oct. 18 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … Ben Allison Quartet, Oct. 24 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $15-$25. vieux-carre.com. … Randy Houser, Oct. 25 at Verizon Center in Mankato. $27.50-$35. … The Ten Tenors, Nov. 6 at Pantages in Mpls. $53.50-$63.50. … Judd Apatow, Nov. 7 at Pantages. $38.50-$48.50. … Cole Swindell & Dustin Lynch, Nov. 8 at the Armory in Mpls. $42.25-$57.25. … Moore by Four, Nov. 21 & 23 at the Dakota, $20-$35. … Old Salt Union, Dec. 5 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $12-$14. turfclub.net. … Mason Jennings, Dec. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. first-avenue.com. $25-$30. … Peterson Family Christmas, Dec. 16-17 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas With Evan Tyrone Martin, Dec. 21 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $60. … Cat Empire, March 11 at Varsity. $30-$45.

NOON FRIDAY

Erik Koskinen, Nov. 9 at James Ballentine VFW in Mpls. $12-$15. ticketfly.com.

10 a.m. SATURDAY

Brockhampton, Oct. 30 at the Armory. $37-$47. … Why Don't We, April 14 at Roy Wilkins in St. Paul. $39.50-$76.50.