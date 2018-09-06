10 a.m. FRIDAY
Davina & the Vagabonds, Oct. 6-7 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25. dakotacooks.com. … Jim Messina, Oct. 18 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … Ben Allison Quartet, Oct. 24 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $15-$25. vieux-carre.com. … Randy Houser, Oct. 25 at Verizon Center in Mankato. $27.50-$35. … The Ten Tenors, Nov. 6 at Pantages in Mpls. $53.50-$63.50. … Judd Apatow, Nov. 7 at Pantages. $38.50-$48.50. … Cole Swindell & Dustin Lynch, Nov. 8 at the Armory in Mpls. $42.25-$57.25. … Moore by Four, Nov. 21 & 23 at the Dakota, $20-$35. … Old Salt Union, Dec. 5 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $12-$14. turfclub.net. … Mason Jennings, Dec. 15 at First Avenue in Mpls. first-avenue.com. $25-$30. … Peterson Family Christmas, Dec. 16-17 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas With Evan Tyrone Martin, Dec. 21 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $60. … Cat Empire, March 11 at Varsity. $30-$45.
NOON FRIDAY
Erik Koskinen, Nov. 9 at James Ballentine VFW in Mpls. $12-$15. ticketfly.com.
10 a.m. SATURDAY
Brockhampton, Oct. 30 at the Armory. $37-$47. … Why Don't We, April 14 at Roy Wilkins in St. Paul. $39.50-$76.50.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.