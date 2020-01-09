8 a.m. FRIDAY

Sam Cassidy, Feb. 8 at Parkway in Mpls. $12-$17. theparkwaytheater.com. … Matt Wilson & His Orchestra, March 20 at Parkway. $20-$25. … Momentary Lapse of Floyd, April 4 at Parkway. $15-$20.

The Jeff Perry Quartet, Feb. 6 at Dakota in Mpls. $10-$20. dakotacooks.com. … Garrison Keillor and Heather Masse, Feb. 18-19 at Dakota. $30-$40. … NXT Live, Feb. 23 at Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. … Dessa, Feb. 27 at First Avenue in Mpls. $22-$25. first-avenue.com. … Corky Siegel, Howard Levy & Ernie Watts, March 16 at Dakota. $25-$35. … Keri Noble, March 27 at Dakota. $30-$40. … Tropidelic, March 30 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $12-$15. first-avenue.com. … Dwight Yoakam, April 10 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Super City, April 12 at 7th St. Entry. $12-$15. … The Subdudes, April 15-16 at Dakota. $40-$60. … Post Animal, April 18 at 7th St. Entry. $18-$20. … Bombay Bicycle Club, April 23 at First Avenue. $35. … Joanne Shaw Taylor, April 25 at Dakota. $20-$45. … Disq, April 28 at 7th St. Entry. $14. … Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, June 27 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls.

AB6IX, April 23 at Armory in Mpls.