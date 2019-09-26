8 a.m. FRIDAY

Laska, Nov. 8 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $10-$15. theparkwaytheater.com. … Mama Digdown's Brass Band, Nov. 23 at the Parkway. $15-$20.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Katie Dahl, Oct. 18 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $20. thehookmpls.com. … Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes, Nov. 7 at the Hook & Ladder. $7-$10. … Wild Ponies, Nov. 14 at the Hook & Ladder. $12-$15. … 20 Watt Stories, Nov. 22 at the Hook & Ladder. $7-$10.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

The Lumineers, March 13 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Charles Lloyd's Kindred Spirits, April 28 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$65. … Slaid Cleaves, Nov. 5 at the Dakota. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. … The Hot Sardines, Nov. 18 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Chris Janson and Thompson Square, Nov. 23 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $39-$79 … Nicholas David, Dec. 6 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Dan Rodriguez, Dec. 7 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25. thecedar.org. … Mount Eerie, Dec. 8 at the Cedar. $25. … Ultimate 80s Party featuring Tiffany, Dec. 7 at Varsity in Mpls. … "The Band's Visit," Dec. 10-15 at Orpheum in Mpls. … George Maurer Group, Dec. 23 at the Dakota. $20-$30. … Afro-Cuban All Stars, Jan. 30 at the Dakota. $35-$50. … Rex Orange County, Jan. 26 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. … Metronomy, Feb. 12 at Varsity. … Tim & Eric, Feb. 25 at State Theatre in Mpls. $42.50. … Altan, March 17-18 at the Dakota. $40-$50. … Brendan Schaub, March 28 at Varsity. … Sofi Tukker, April 13 at First Avenue. $23-$26. … Wild Kratts Live, May 16 at State Theatre. $33.75-$103.75.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

Bad Bad Hats, Dec. 21 at First Avenue. $16-$18. … Grace Potter, Feb. 8 at Palace Theatre. $38.50-$119.