9 a.m. FRIDAY
The Werks, Jan. 29 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12. first-avenue.com.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
Ginger Commodore, Dec. 2 at the Dakota in Mpls. $20. … Carmen Lundy, Dec. 3 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … Mina Moore, Dec. 7 at the Dakota. $20-$25. … King Princess, Jan. 17 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20. first-avenue.com. … Bill Blagg, Jan. 25 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $30-$40. … Ruston Kelly, Jan. 30 at Icehouse in Mpls. $15. icehousempls.com. … Emily King, Jan. 31 at Fine Line in Mpls. $20-$35. finelinemusic.com. … Hunny, Feb. 4 at 7th Street Entry. $14-$17. … Mozes & the Firstborn, Feb. 6 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … Chrome Sparks, Feb. 7 at 7th Street Entry. $18-$20. … Corrosion of Conformity, Feb. 8 at Fine Line. $26-$40. … “Rock of Ages,” Feb. 8-10 at Orpheum in Mpls. $39-$135. … Warbly Jets, Feb. 16 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … Mother Mother, Feb. 20 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … Regina Carter Quartet, Feb. 20 at the Dakota. $20-$40. … Sonny Landreth and Marcia Ball, Feb. 27 at the Dakota. $50-$70. … JD Souther and Karla Bonoff, March 4-6 at the Dakota. $50-$75. … Quinn XCII, March 21 at Fine Line $28. … Massive Attack, March 24 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $69.50-$100. etix.com. … Dream Theater, March 28 at Ordway in St. Paul. $29-$70. ordway.org. … Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, April 3 at Orpheum. $45-$199.50. … Damian McGinty, April 14 at the Cedar in Mpls. $35-$100. … Victor Wooten, April 19 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Arturo Sandoval, April 28 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, May 3 at Ordway. $49-$129.
11 a.m. FRIDAY
David Gray, June 15 at State Theatre in Mpls. $45-$59.50. … Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth, July 6 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $56-$142.
