8 a.m. FRIDAY

The Barley Jacks, Jan. 4 at Parkway in Mpls. $12-$17. theparkwaytheater.com. … The Samples, June 14 at Parkway. $35-$65.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

White Iron Band, Dec. 27 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $7-$12. thehookmpls.com. … Honky-Tonk Jump, Jan. 16 at Hook & Ladder. $8-$10. … Play Prettys, Jan. 18 at Hook & Ladder. $5-$8. … Robert Lloyd, Jan. 29 at Hook & Ladder. $20-$25. … “And That’s Why We Drink,” April 4 at Pantages in Mpls. $34-$74.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

The New Standards, Dec. 29-30 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$45. dakotacooks.com. … Sam Miltich, Jan. 5 at Dakota. $10-$20. … Peter Asher, Jan. 13-14 at Dakota. $35-$50. … Tiffany Haddish, Jan. 30 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Jan. 31 at Dakota. $25-$35. … Nascar Aloe, Feb. 5 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $13-$15. first-avenue.com. … George Maurer Group, Feb. 13 at Dakota. $20-$30. … Jill Scott, Feb. 25 at Fillmore in Mpls. … The Shabby Road Orchestra, Feb. 28 at Dakota. $30-$40. … Eric Nam, Feb. 29 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $40-$150. etix.com. … Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 1 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $29.50-$49.50. etix.com. … Kamasi Washington, March 4 at Fitzgerald. $35. … Anderson East and Foy Vance, March 6 at Cedar in Mpls. $35. thecedar.org. … Wilco, March 10 at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. … Foreigner, March 13 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. … Palehound, March 20 at 7th Street Entry. $13-$15. … Chris Renzema, March 26 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … Lauren Ruth Ward, April 1 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … Robyn Hitchcock, April 18 at Icehouse in Mpls. $25. icehousempls.com; April 19 at Turf Club in St. Paul $22-$25. turfclub.net. … Robbie Fulks, April 19 at Dakota. $25-$37. … Josh Rouse, April 21 at Dakota. $25-$35. … “Frozen,” May 6-31 at Orpheum Theatre. $40-$180. … Five Finger Death Punch, May 20 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Russ, June 18 at Armory in Mpls. … Dude Perfect, June 21 at Xcel Energy Center. … The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 28 at State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. $54.25-$69.25. etix.com.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Neal McCoy, March 6 at Medina Entertainment Center. $31-$42. medinaentertainment.com. … “The Dollop,” March 7 at Pantages. $31-$85.

noon FRIDAY

Seamus Egan, Feb. 16 at Cedar. $20-$22. … Lil Tjay, Feb. 20 at First Avenue in Mpls. $28-$30. first-avenue.com. … All That 90s Party with DJs Dave Paul and Marco, Feb. 21 at First Avenue. $12-$15. … Socks in the Frying Pan, March 8 at Cedar. $20-$25. … Ron Artis II, March 17 at Cedar. $18-$20. … The Nightingale Trio, March 22 at Cedar. $15-$18. … Dan Mangan, April 3 at Cedar. $19-$24. … Patti Smith, May 8 at State Theatre. $45-$75 in Mpls. … Darci Lynne Farmer, Sept. 7 at State Fair grandstand. $25.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, April 17 at Medina Entertainment Center. $35-$45.