10 a.m. FRIDAY

Tina Schlieske, Oct. 5 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $25-$30. vieux-carre.com. … "So You Think You Can Dance Live!" Oct. 28 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $39-$69. … Ian Sweet, Oct. 29 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … "The Book of Mormon," Nov. 6-18 at Orpheum in Mpls. $29-$135. … Nicki Bluhm, Nov. 8 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Crooked Colours, Nov. 13 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Booker T. Jones, Nov. 13 at the Dakota. $30-$50. … Jon McLaughlin & Matt Wertz, Nov. 14 at the Dakota. $37-$67. … Rufus Wainwright, Nov. 19 at State Theatre. $39.50-$403. … 6Lack, Nov. 25 at First Avenue. $30-$129. … Thom Yorke, Dec. 6 at Northrop in Mpls. $33-$58. northrop.umn.edu. … The Lemon Twigs, Jan. 26 at First Avenue. $20-$25. … Postmodern Jukebox, Feb. 6 at State Theatre. $39.50-$179.50. … Carrie Underwood, June 21 at Target Center. $49.50-$99.50. axs.com.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Mountain Man, Nov. 1 at the Cedar in Mpls. $22. thecedar.org.

NOON FRIDAY

Hoobastank, Nov. 1 at Fine Line. $30-$45.

10 A.M. SATURDAY

Aaron Lewis, Nov. 30 at Grand Casino in Onamia. $55-$65.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Delbert McClinton, April 27 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$52. medinaentertainment.com.

10 a.m. MONDAY

Goatwhore, Nov. 20 at Turf Club. $23-$25.