10 a.m. FRIDAY

Robert Robinson, March 12 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30. dakotacooks.com. … Nicholas David, March 22-23 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $35-$40. vieuxcare.com. … Jonatha Brooke, April 5 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … The Steel Wheels, April 8 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … 5 Seconds of Summer, April 15 at the Varsity in Mpls. $29.50-$45. … Jessie Ware, April 29 at the Varsity. $25-$45. … Gear Daddies, May 5 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. first-avenue.com. … Lake Street Dive, May 17 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $34.25-$59.25. etix.com. … Suzy Bogguss, May 31-June 1 at the Dakota. $35-$40. … Tracyanne & Danny, June 28 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $20. turfclub.net. … John Fogerty and ZZ Top, June 29 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $42.50+. … Steel Panther, July 19 at Palace Theatre. $32.50-$45. … Metallica, Sept. 4 at Target Center in Mpls. $75-$145. axs.com. … Dispatch, Sept. 14 at the Armory in Mpls. $37.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

Soundset with Logic, Atmosphere, Erykah Badu, Ice-T and more, May 27 at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. $86-$208. soundsetfestival.com. … Joan Baez, Oct. 6 at State Theatre in Mpls. $65-$125.

noon FRIDAY

Hot Rize, May 6 at the Cedar in Mpls. $35-$45. thecedar.org. … Trixie Mattel, May 10 at the Pantages in Mpls. $43-$114. … Jeff Foxworthy, May 12 at Treasure Island Casino. $61+. … Amadou & Mariam, June 8 at the Cedar. $45. … David Blaine, June 15 at State Theatre. $49.50-$495.

10 A.M. SATURDAY

Cheech Marin, May 11 at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn. $30-$50.