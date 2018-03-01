10 a.m. FRIDAY
Robert Robinson, March 12 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30. dakotacooks.com. … Nicholas David, March 22-23 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $35-$40. vieuxcare.com. … Jonatha Brooke, April 5 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … The Steel Wheels, April 8 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … 5 Seconds of Summer, April 15 at the Varsity in Mpls. $29.50-$45. … Jessie Ware, April 29 at the Varsity. $25-$45. … Gear Daddies, May 5 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. first-avenue.com. … Lake Street Dive, May 17 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $34.25-$59.25. etix.com. … Suzy Bogguss, May 31-June 1 at the Dakota. $35-$40. … Tracyanne & Danny, June 28 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $20. turfclub.net. … John Fogerty and ZZ Top, June 29 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $42.50+. … Steel Panther, July 19 at Palace Theatre. $32.50-$45. … Metallica, Sept. 4 at Target Center in Mpls. $75-$145. axs.com. … Dispatch, Sept. 14 at the Armory in Mpls. $37.
11 A.M. FRIDAY
Soundset with Logic, Atmosphere, Erykah Badu, Ice-T and more, May 27 at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights. $86-$208. soundsetfestival.com. … Joan Baez, Oct. 6 at State Theatre in Mpls. $65-$125.
noon FRIDAY
Hot Rize, May 6 at the Cedar in Mpls. $35-$45. thecedar.org. … Trixie Mattel, May 10 at the Pantages in Mpls. $43-$114. … Jeff Foxworthy, May 12 at Treasure Island Casino. $61+. … Amadou & Mariam, June 8 at the Cedar. $45. … David Blaine, June 15 at State Theatre. $49.50-$495.
10 A.M. SATURDAY
Cheech Marin, May 11 at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn. $30-$50.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.