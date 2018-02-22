9 A.M. FRIDAY
Mipso, May 17 at Turf Club in St. Paul. $16-$18. turfclub.net.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
Dessa, Feb. 26 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$35. dakotacooks.com. … The Suburbs, March 24 at Lutsen Mountains in Lutsen, Minn. $16-$20. lutsen.com. … Prudence Johnson and Dan Chouinard, March 25 at the Dakota $30-$35. … Har Mar Superstar, April 6 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya, April 16 at the Dakota. $35-$60. … Shelby J, April 19 at the Dakota. $40-$60. … Mick Sterling, April 20 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $43. … Michael Monroe, Patty Peterson and Timothy Frantzich, April 21 at Ames Center. $43. … Corky Siegel & Howard Levy, May 2 at the Dakota. $20-$30. … Dita Von Teese, May 12 at State Theatre in Mpls. $39.50-$89.50. … Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, May 13 at State Theatre. $45-$395. … Randy Houser, May 12 at the Varsity in Mpls. $35-$45. … Caroline Smith, May 17 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25. thecedar.org. … Craig Morgan, May 26 at Jackpot Junction Casino in Morton, Minn. $25-$40. … Vance Joy, June 1 at Myth in Maplewood. $45. mythlive.com. … Dua Lipa, June 24 at the Armory in Mpls. $32.50. … Post Animal, June 30 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $13-$15. first-avenue.com. … Kesha, June 30 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. $39. … Courtney Barnett, July 21 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $37.50-$40. etix.com. … Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, July 25 at the Armory. $37. … Smashing Pumpkins, Aug. 19 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $29.50-$129.50.
11 A.M. FRIDAY
Houndmouth, April 17 at First Avenue. $20. … Justin Townes Earle, May 12 at Turf Club. $25.
noon FRIDAY
Langhorne Slim, April 24 at the Cedar. $20-$23. … Robben Ford, Aug. 19 at the Cedar. $35-$45. … Martin Barre, Oct. 30 at the Cedar. $35-$40.
