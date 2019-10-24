8 a.m. FRIDAY

Mary Jo Pehl, Nov. 27 at Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. … Paul Metsa, Dec. 23 at Parkway. $20-$50.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Mipso, Jan. 26 at Cedar Cultural Center in Mpls. $17-$20. thecedar.org. … Tall Heights, Feb. 15 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$17. first-avenue.com. … Slow Hollows, Feb. 22 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $13-$15. first-avenue.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

T Mychael Rambo & Friends, Nov. 28 at the Dakota in Mpls. $35-$45. dakotacoks.com. … Travis Anderson Trio, Dec. 3 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Davina & the Vagabonds, Dec. 31 at the Dakota. $100-$135. … Taylor McFerrin, Jan. 16 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$18. … Great Good Fine Ok, Jan. 22 at 7th Street Entry. $13-$15. … Chris Tucker, Jan. 23 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Dustin Lynch, Feb. 15 at Mystic Lake. … Trixie Mattel, Feb. 16 at Pantages in Mpls. $43.50-$179. … Kalani Pe’a, Feb. 25 at the Dakota. $30-$40 … Special EFX All-Stars, March 11 at the Dakota. $25-$45. … Simon Sinek, March 14 at Pantages. $55-$100. … Young Dolph and Key Glock, March 18 at Varsity in Mpls. … Devin Townsend, March 19 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$27. first-avenue.com. … Carrot Top, March 21 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $27-$47. … Peter Bjorn and John, April 3 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $20-$22. amsterdambarandhall.com. … Eagles, April 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … Coin, April 12 at Varsity. … MasterChef Junior Live, April 18 at State Theatre in Mpls. $35-$55. … James Arthur, April 22 at Fillmore in Mpls. … Little Dragon, April 29 at First Avenue. $25. … Terry Fator, May 9 at Treasure Island. $39-$79.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Head East and Firefall, Feb. 22 at Medina Entertainment Center. $29-$48. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON FRIDAY

Lizz Winstead, Dec. 28-31 at the Cedar. $50-$70. … Chris Fleming, Jan. 27 at the Cedar. $40. … JJ Grey & Mofro, Feb. 7 at First Avenue. $30.

10 A.M. MONDAY

“The Last Ship,” April 8-19 at Ordway in St. Paul. $65-$145. Ordway.org.